Nighttime Mega Block for Virar-Vaitarna Girder Replacement

A mega block will be operated in the intervening night of June 1-2 to replace a steel girder on the Virar-Vaitarna section, Western Railway said on Thursday.

''The steel girder will be replaced by a PSC slab at railway bridge number 90 on Virar-Vaitarna section. The block will start from 00.20 am and end at 06.20 am on the intervening night of June 1 and 2,'' a WR release said.

''Five trains, including a few suburban locals between Virar-Dahanu, will be cancelled, while three trains will be partially cancelled. At least two dozen trains will be regulated due to the block,'' the WR release added.

