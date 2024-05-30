Left Menu

Nighttime Mega Block for Virar-Vaitarna Girder Replacement

Western Railway will operate a mega block on the intervening night of June 1-2 to replace a steel girder with a PSC slab on the Virar-Vaitarna section. The block will affect five trains, causing cancellations and partial cancellations. At least two dozen trains will be regulated during this period.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 23:35 IST
A mega block will be operated in the intervening night of June 1-2 to replace a steel girder on the Virar-Vaitarna section, Western Railway said on Thursday.

''The steel girder will be replaced by a PSC slab at railway bridge number 90 on Virar-Vaitarna section. The block will start from 00.20 am and end at 06.20 am on the intervening night of June 1 and 2,'' a WR release said.

''Five trains, including a few suburban locals between Virar-Dahanu, will be cancelled, while three trains will be partially cancelled. At least two dozen trains will be regulated due to the block,'' the WR release added.

