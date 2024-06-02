North Korea Halts Trash Balloons to South Korea Temporarily
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 02-06-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 19:01 IST
North Korea will temporarily suspend sending balloons carrying trash to South Korea, state media KCNA reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the country's vice defence minister.
North Korea will however resume the act if the South sends anti-North Korean leaflets the other way, it added.
