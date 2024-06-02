Left Menu

North Korea Halts Trash Balloons to South Korea Temporarily

North Korea has decided to temporarily stop sending trash-filled balloons to South Korea, as reported by state media KCNA. The vice defence minister indicated that this action would resume if South Korea continues to send anti-North Korean leaflets.

North Korea will temporarily suspend sending balloons carrying trash to South Korea, state media KCNA reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the country's vice defence minister.

North Korea will however resume the act if the South sends anti-North Korean leaflets the other way, it added.

