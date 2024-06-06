Left Menu

FAA Chief to Testify on Boeing Oversight

The head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, Mike Whitaker, will testify before the Senate Commerce Committee next week regarding the agency's oversight of Boeing and other airplane manufacturers. Whitaker recently required Boeing to address systemic quality-control issues, and the plan was submitted to the FAA last week.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2024 05:26 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 05:26 IST
FAA Chief to Testify on Boeing Oversight
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

The head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration will testify before the Senate Commerce Committee next week on the agency's oversight of Boeing and other airplane manufacturers.

The committee said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker will appear on June 13. Whitaker in late February gave Boeing 90 days to develop a comprehensive plan to address "systemic quality-control issues", and last week the company delivered its plan to the FAA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024