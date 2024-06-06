FAA Chief to Testify on Boeing Oversight

The head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration will testify before the Senate Commerce Committee next week on the agency's oversight of Boeing and other airplane manufacturers.

The committee said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker will appear on June 13. Whitaker in late February gave Boeing 90 days to develop a comprehensive plan to address "systemic quality-control issues", and last week the company delivered its plan to the FAA.

