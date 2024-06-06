Vegetarian Thali Prices Surge by 9% in May Due to Tomato, Potato, and Onion Costs

The average cost of a vegetarian thali surged by 9 percent in May, primarily driven by a rise in onion, tomato, and potato prices, according to a report released on Thursday.

In contrast, a decline in broiler prices led to a decrease in the cost of a non-vegetarian meal, as noted by Crisil Market Intelligence and Analysis' monthly 'Roti Rice Rate' report.

The price of a vegetarian thali, including items like roti, vegetables, rice, dal, curd, and salad, increased to Rs 27.8 per plate in May from Rs 25.5 a year ago, slightly higher than Rs 27.4 in April 2024.

The report attributed the overall hike to a 39 percent rise in tomato prices, 41 percent in potato, and 43 percent in onion prices.

'Lower onion arrivals due to a significant drop in rabi acreage, along with a decline in potato arrivals affected by late blight and crop damage in West Bengal, contributed to the price increase,' stated the report. Additionally, rice and pulses prices rose by 13 percent and 21 percent, respectively, while cumin, chilli, and vegetable oil prices fell by 37 percent, 25 percent, and 8 percent, respectively, preventing further increases in the cost of the vegetarian thali.

The non-vegetarian thali, which includes all the same ingredients but replaces dal with chicken, saw its price decline to Rs 55.9 in May from Rs 59.9 a year ago and Rs 56.3 in April.

The report cited a 16 percent drop in broiler prices, which holds a 50 percent weightage in the overall price, as the main reason for the year-on-year decline in non-vegetarian thali costs.

