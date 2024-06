Houthi and Iraqi Islamic Resistance Launch Joint Military Operations at Haifa Port

Yemen's Houthi group said on Thursday it launched two joint military operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance against ships at Israel's Haifa port.

"The first targeted two ships carrying military equipments in the port of Haifa, while the second targeted a ship that violated the decision to ban entry to the port...," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)