Houthi and Iraqi Islamic Resistance Launch Joint Military Operations at Haifa Port
Yemen's Houthi group announced two joint military operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance targeting ships at Israel's Haifa port. The first strike targeted ships carrying military equipment, while the second targeted a ship violating an entry ban. The operations were confirmed by Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree.
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-06-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 18:15 IST
Yemen's Houthi group said on Thursday it launched two joint military operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance against ships at Israel's Haifa port.
"The first targeted two ships carrying military equipments in the port of Haifa, while the second targeted a ship that violated the decision to ban entry to the port...," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised statement.
