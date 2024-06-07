South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's Central Asia Visit
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will embark on a state visit to Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan from June 10 to 15. The visit, reported by Yonhap news agency, aims to strengthen ties and foster diplomatic relations between South Korea and these Central Asian nations.
