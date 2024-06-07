Prosenjit and Rituparna's 50th Film Ajogyo to Release on 7th of June Nationwide

BusinessWire India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 7: Bengali cinema's evergreen duo Prosenjit-Rituparna star in their record 50th film - "Ajogyo". Produced by Surinder Films, Kaushik Ganguly's "Ajogyo" is an unconventional drama on how the troubling past resurfaces to unsettle the present. The story revolves around Parna's crisis-ridden family who has an unexpected guest - her stay-at-home husband Raktim's confidante - Prosen Mitra. Will Prosen usher in happiness, or will the middle-class couple descend into further chaos? Talking about the film Prosenjit Chatterjee said, "Working with Kaushik Ganguly as the director is, in my opinion, a pleasure for every performer. Additionally, it's my third consecutive movie with Kaushik Ganguly and Surinder Films. Ajogyo will be the third, and the most memorable since Ritu and I will be celebrating our 50th film together." "I'm really grateful. God has been incredibly gracious to us; the audience has shown us so much affection over the years. The script and Ajogyo's story are both exquisite. I think Surinder Films and Kaushik Ganguly together have given us wonderful stories throughout. This film will also touch people's hearts," adds Rituparna Sengupta. "It's encouraging to watch a pair on screen who have the innate ability to maintain their charm for many years. I'm so happy and overwhelmed to be directing them and that my movie is a part of their 50th celebration. A big shout out to Surinder Films for making it happen," said Kaushik Ganguly about one of the most successful lead pairs of the Bengali Film Industry. Produced by one of the leading production houses of Bengal, Surinder Films, directed by National Award-winning director Kaushik Ganguly, Ajogyo is slated to release in the theatres from 7th June, nationwide. The music of the film will be helmed by Anupam Roy, Indraadip Dasgupta and Ranajoy Bhattacharjee.

