Air India's New Non-Stop Service Connects Bengaluru to London Gatwick

Air India is set to enhance its global connectivity with the launch of non-stop services between Bengaluru and London Gatwick (LGW) commencing on August 18, according to an announcement made by Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), the operator of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, on Friday.

The new route will include five weekly flights, designed to provide increased connectivity for both business and leisure travelers. ''This exciting development marks Bengaluru as the first Indian city to have direct connectivity to the two largest airports in London – Heathrow and Gatwick, further reinforcing the strong economic and cultural ties between India and the UK,'' BIAL stated.

The flights will be operated using Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring 18 flatbeds in Business class and 238 spacious seats in Economy. Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer at BIAL, highlighted that this new route will not only meet the growing demand for travel between Bengaluru and London but also boost trade, tourism, and cultural exchange. ''London is one of our busiest long-haul markets, and the new service will allow our passengers to have a choice of airports in London to travel to,'' he said.

