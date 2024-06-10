Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2024 to Boost Uttar Pradesh’s Economy, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is expected to significantly boost the state's economy with crores of attendees. Adityanath emphasized the need for a detailed action plan to attract both domestic and foreign tourists. The state's economic progress and future plans were also discussed.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-06-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 22:14 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday highlighted the anticipated economic benefits of the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, set to draw crores of people next year.

Speaking at a meeting, Adityanath called for a thorough study and a strategic plan to attract both domestic and international tourists to the event.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the state's progress towards becoming a USD 1 trillion economy, with a significant increase in GDP from 16.45 lakh crores in 2020-21 to over 25.48 lakh crores in 2023-24. He noted the state's efforts in employment generation and digital technology integration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

