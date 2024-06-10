Maha Kumbh 2024 to Boost Uttar Pradesh’s Economy, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday highlighted the anticipated economic benefits of the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, set to draw crores of people next year.

Speaking at a meeting, Adityanath called for a thorough study and a strategic plan to attract both domestic and international tourists to the event.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the state's progress towards becoming a USD 1 trillion economy, with a significant increase in GDP from 16.45 lakh crores in 2020-21 to over 25.48 lakh crores in 2023-24. He noted the state's efforts in employment generation and digital technology integration.

