Left Menu

India's industrial output grows 5 pc in April; strong activity in mining, power sectors

India's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for month of April stood at 5.0 per cent, up from 4.6 per cent a year ago in 2023, as per the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 18:35 IST
India's industrial output grows 5 pc in April; strong activity in mining, power sectors
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for April stood at 5 per cent, up from 4.6 per cent for the same period a year ago, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The IIP for April 2024 stood at 147.7 compared to 140.7 in the same month last year. Sector-wise, the indices for mining, manufacturing, and electricity were 130.8, 144.2, and 212.0 respectively, with growth rates of 6.7 per cent, 3.9 per cent, and 10.2 per cent.

"Within the manufacturing sector, the growth rate of the top three positive contributors to the growth of IIP for the month of April 2024 are - 'Manufacture of basic metals' (8.1 per cent), 'Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products' (4.9 per cent), and 'Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers' (11.4 per cent), an official release said. The data highlights that the manufacturing, mining and power sectors recorded growth with contributions from various segments including metals, pharmaceuticals and other transport equipment.

The indices for use-based categories showed significant growth in primary goods (7.0 per cent), infrastructure/construction goods (8.0 per cent) and consumer durables (9.8 per cent). The Index of Industrial Production for March showed robust growth, expanding by 5.7 per cent compared to 3.8 per cent in January 2024.

Overall, the moderation in retail inflation, particularly in food prices, coupled with strong industrial growth, paints a favourable picture of the economy's resilience amidst ongoing global uncertainties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024