China will 'resolutely counter' US pressure on fentanyl, foreign minister says

China warned on Friday it will "resolutely counter" pressure from the United States on the fentanyl issue, after Washington levied an additional 10% tariffs on Chinese imports this week.

"The abuse of fentanyl is an issue that the U.S. has to solve," Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a briefing on the sidelines of China's annual parliamentary meeting.

"If one side exerts pressure, China will resolutely counter that," he said, adding that both countries still have "broad common interests and space for cooperation".

