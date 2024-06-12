Norway Diverges from EU on Chinese EV Tariffs
Norway has decided not to follow the European Union's lead in increasing tariffs on Chinese electric cars. This policy divergence comes as Norway's Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum confirmed the country's position. The decision reflects Norway's stance on maintaining its own trade policies independent of EU directives.
* EV LEADER NORWAY WON'T FOLLOW EU ON CHINESE ELECTRIC CAR TARIFFS - BLOOMBERG NEWS
* NORWAY WON'T JOIN THE EU'S INCREASE IN TARIFFS ON CHINESE ELECTRIC CARS, FINANCE MINISTER TRYGVE SLAGSVOLD VEDUM SAID- BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://tinyurl.com/2c5n8x53 Further company coverage: [ ]
