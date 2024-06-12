Norway Diverges from EU on Chinese EV Tariffs

June 12 (Reuters) -

* EV LEADER NORWAY WON'T FOLLOW EU ON CHINESE ELECTRIC CAR TARIFFS - BLOOMBERG NEWS

* NORWAY WON'T JOIN THE EU'S INCREASE IN TARIFFS ON CHINESE ELECTRIC CARS, FINANCE MINISTER TRYGVE SLAGSVOLD VEDUM SAID- BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://tinyurl.com/2c5n8x53 Further company coverage: [ ]

