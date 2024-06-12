Noida International Airport: Future Asia Pacific Transit Hub in the Making

The Noida International Airport in Jewar is on its way to becoming a key aviation facility, and the Uttar Pradesh government has high hopes for its future. Aiming to turn it into a world-class and Asia Pacific transit hub, the airport is set to transform the regional aviation landscape.

Inspired by Zurich Airport, the airport's development includes enhanced passenger and flight handling capabilities. Just 75 km from Delhi, it will serve as the second international airport alongside Indira Gandhi International Airport in the National Capital Region.

With a comprehensive development plan led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the project has expedited processes using e-tendering for licenses, operations, and staff appointments. The airport's development, overseen by Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) and Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), aims to meet stringent state and central government standards.

