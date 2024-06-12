Left Menu

Noida International Airport: Future Asia Pacific Transit Hub in the Making

The Noida International Airport in Jewar is being developed by the Uttar Pradesh government with aims to make it a world-class aviation facility and Asia Pacific transit hub. It is being modeled after Zurich Airport and will be the second international airport in the National Capital Region.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-06-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 19:22 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

The Noida International Airport in Jewar is on its way to becoming a key aviation facility, and the Uttar Pradesh government has high hopes for its future. Aiming to turn it into a world-class and Asia Pacific transit hub, the airport is set to transform the regional aviation landscape.

Inspired by Zurich Airport, the airport's development includes enhanced passenger and flight handling capabilities. Just 75 km from Delhi, it will serve as the second international airport alongside Indira Gandhi International Airport in the National Capital Region.

With a comprehensive development plan led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the project has expedited processes using e-tendering for licenses, operations, and staff appointments. The airport's development, overseen by Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) and Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), aims to meet stringent state and central government standards.

