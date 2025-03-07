China's foreign minister criticises US tariffs, accuses country of meeting good with evil

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China will retaliate to the United States' "arbitrary tariffs" and accused Washington of "meeting good with evil" in a press conference Friday on the sidelines of the country's annual parliamentary session.

Wang said China's efforts to help the US contain its fentanyl crisis have been met with punitive tariffs, which are straining the ties between the countries.

"No country should fantasize that it can suppress China and maintain good relationship with China at the same time," Wang said. "Such two-faced acts are not good for the stability of bilateral relations or for building mutual trust."

