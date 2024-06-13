India's APEDA Facilitates Successful Export of MD 2 Pineapples to UAE

Left Menu

Recently, APEDA facilitated the successful export of the inaugural consignment of MD 2 variety pineapples to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:30 IST
The consignment, totaling 8.7 metric tons and comprising 650 boxes of MD 2 pineapples, was ceremonially flagged off by APEDA Chairman Shri Abhishek Dev. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

India's Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), operating under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has achieved a significant milestone in the country's fresh fruit export sector. Recently, APEDA facilitated the successful export of the inaugural consignment of MD 2 variety pineapples to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The consignment, totaling 8.7 metric tons and comprising 650 boxes of MD 2 pineapples, was ceremonially flagged off by APEDA Chairman Shri Abhishek Dev. This event, attended by senior officials from APEDA and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Central Coastal Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR CCARI), marks a transformative moment for India's agricultural exports.

Shri Abhishek Dev expressed pride in India's capability to produce and supply premium-quality pineapples to global markets, highlighting the exceptional sweetness and quality for which the MD 2 variety is renowned. Known as "Golden Ripe" or "Super Sweet," the MD 2 pineapple is esteemed globally and extensively cultivated in countries such as Costa Rica, the Philippines, and Thailand.

ICAR CCARI played a pivotal role by providing crucial technical support for post-harvest management and developing sea protocols necessary for exporting MD 2 pineapples from Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra's Konkan region. A private enterprise partnered with local farmers to cultivate this variety across 200 acres, ensuring optimal quality and yield.

The harvested pineapples underwent meticulous grading, sorting, packing, and storage in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, before being transported to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) for shipment to the UAE.

APEDA remains committed to promoting India's fresh fruits and vegetables in international markets. The successful export of MD 2 pineapples marks a significant addition to India's export portfolio, reinforcing the country's presence and competitiveness in the global agricultural trade arena.

