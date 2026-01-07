Left Menu

Adil Boulbina's Dramatic Winner Secures Algeria's Quarter-Final Spot

Algeria's Adil Boulbina scored a last-minute extra-time winner against the Democratic Republic of Congo, securing their place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals. The tightly contested match saw both teams creating chances, but Algeria's persistence paid off as Boulbina's shot clinched a 1-0 victory.

07-01-2026
In a thrilling Africa Cup of Nations tie, Algeria's substitute Adil Boulbina delivered a dramatic last-minute winner against the Democratic Republic of Congo, securing a 1-0 victory on Tuesday. The decisive strike averted a penalty shootout and qualified Algeria for the quarter-finals.

Algeria, demonstrating more enterprise throughout the game, now prepares to face Nigeria in Marrakesh on Saturday. The team dominated early on, with DR Congo's cautious tactics initially holding firm until Algeria's relentless attack paid dividends.

Tense exchanges characterized the match, with both sides squandering chances before Boulbina's intervention. Algeria's coach Vladimir Petkovic praised his team's performance, while DR Congo's coach Sebastien Desabre expressed disappointment, acknowledging his side's effort.

