Adil Boulbina's Dramatic Winner Secures Algeria's Quarter-Final Spot
Algeria's Adil Boulbina scored a last-minute extra-time winner against the Democratic Republic of Congo, securing their place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals. The tightly contested match saw both teams creating chances, but Algeria's persistence paid off as Boulbina's shot clinched a 1-0 victory.
In a thrilling Africa Cup of Nations tie, Algeria's substitute Adil Boulbina delivered a dramatic last-minute winner against the Democratic Republic of Congo, securing a 1-0 victory on Tuesday. The decisive strike averted a penalty shootout and qualified Algeria for the quarter-finals.
Algeria, demonstrating more enterprise throughout the game, now prepares to face Nigeria in Marrakesh on Saturday. The team dominated early on, with DR Congo's cautious tactics initially holding firm until Algeria's relentless attack paid dividends.
Tense exchanges characterized the match, with both sides squandering chances before Boulbina's intervention. Algeria's coach Vladimir Petkovic praised his team's performance, while DR Congo's coach Sebastien Desabre expressed disappointment, acknowledging his side's effort.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amad Diallo Shines as Ivory Coast Powers Through to Quarter-Finals
Adil Boulbina's Stunning Strike Propels Algeria to AFCON Quarter-Finals
Algeria's Last-Minute Triumph Sends Team to Africa Cup Quarter-Finals
Egypt's Dramatic Extra-Time Win Secures Quarter-Finals Spot
Julian Quinones Shatters Records with a 16-Second Goal