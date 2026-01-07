Adil Boulbina's Dramatic Winner Secures Algeria's Quarter-Final Spot

In a thrilling Africa Cup of Nations tie, Algeria's substitute Adil Boulbina delivered a dramatic last-minute winner against the Democratic Republic of Congo, securing a 1-0 victory on Tuesday. The decisive strike averted a penalty shootout and qualified Algeria for the quarter-finals.

Algeria, demonstrating more enterprise throughout the game, now prepares to face Nigeria in Marrakesh on Saturday. The team dominated early on, with DR Congo's cautious tactics initially holding firm until Algeria's relentless attack paid dividends.

Tense exchanges characterized the match, with both sides squandering chances before Boulbina's intervention. Algeria's coach Vladimir Petkovic praised his team's performance, while DR Congo's coach Sebastien Desabre expressed disappointment, acknowledging his side's effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)