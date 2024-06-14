AAP MP Urges PM Modi to Extend PLI Benefits to Bicycle, Toy, and Leather Industries
AAP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme benefits to bicycle, toy, and leather industries. Sahney highlighted the significant contribution and challenges faced by the bicycle industry, especially in Ludhiana, and stressed the importance of incentives for global competitiveness.
AAP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to incorporate the bicycle, toy, and leather industries into the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.
In his letter, Sahney highlighted that the PLI scheme's extension would bolster manufacturers' capabilities, enhance quality, and ensure competitive edge in international markets.
Pointing out Ludhiana's pivotal role in India's bicycle production, Sahney underscored the importance of incentives to support innovation and overcome export challenges, emphasizing the sector's potential despite current logistical and economic hurdles.
