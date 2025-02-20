DILEX 2025: India Strengthens Global Footprint in Leather Industry

The Delhi International Leather Expo (DILEX) has kicked off its 6th edition, marking a significant event in the global leather and footwear industry. Hosted at the India International Convention & Expo Centre in New Delhi, the event runs from February 20-21, 2025, under the support of India's Market Access Initiative Scheme.

This year's expo sees remarkable growth, featuring approximately 225 Indian exhibitors in an expanded 8,000-square-meter exhibition space. International participation has surged, with over 200 foreign buyers from 52 countries attending, illustrating DILEX's expanding influence and India's growing presence in the sector.

With nearly 500 representatives from Indian buying houses, networking and business development are at the forefront. Officials like Vimal Anand, Joint Secretary of the Department of Commerce, emphasize DILEX as a milestone in India's quest for global trade prominence while Chairman RK Jalan highlights the industry's resilience against geopolitical challenges.

