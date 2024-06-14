Titanium Scandal: Impact on Boeing and Airbus Jets Under Federal Investigation

Federal regulators are currently probing the introduction of parts manufactured with falsified titanium quality documentation into recent Boeing and Airbus passenger jets. Despite assurances from both companies regarding the safety of these planes, Boeing is proactively removing affected parts from undelivered aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced an investigation into the extent and ramifications of the issue, following reports from Boeing about material sourced from a distributor who allegedly provided counterfeit records. The identity of the distributor remains undisclosed.

Spirit AeroSystems, responsible for producing fuselages and wings, detected the falsified documentation and has since isolated and removed the suspect parts from production. Extensive testing has been undertaken to ensure continued airworthiness.

The New York Times highlighted that a supplier discovered small holes caused by corrosion in the titanium materials. Despite these revelations, both Boeing and Airbus maintain that the planes remain safe for operation, with rigorous testing confirming the integrity of the titanium alloy used.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)