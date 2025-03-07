PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 7

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- SpaceX Starship rocket explodes minutes after launch - Private equity group Sycamore to take Walgreens private in up to $24bn deal

- SEC withdraws complaint against hedge fund Silver Point Capital - Keir Starmer makes fresh diplomatic push for Ukraine peace plan

Overview - SpaceX's massive Starship rocket exploded shortly after launch for a second consecutive time on Thursday, a setback for Elon Musk's company as it seeks to build a vessel capable of reaching Mars.

- Walgreens Boots Alliance has struck a deal worth up to $23.7 billion with private equity group Sycamore Partners that will bring the struggling pharmacy chain's century-long run as a public company to an end. - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking to dismiss its complaint against Silver Point Capital, a credit hedge fund it accused in December of lax controls around protocols for non-public information.

- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has assembled around 20 countries interested in forming a "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine after any ceasefire, European officials said on Thursday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

