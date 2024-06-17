Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Philippine Ship Collides with Chinese Coast Guard in South China Sea

A Philippine supply ship allegedly intruded into contested waters in the South China Sea, leading to a collision with a Chinese coast guard vessel. Despite repeated warnings from China, the Philippine ship approached in what was described as an unprofessional manner, escalating tensions in the region.

Updated: 17-06-2024 04:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 04:59 IST
China's coast guard said on Monday a Philippine supply ship illegally intruded into waters adjacent to waters at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea.

The Philippine transport and replenishment ship ignored China's repeated solemn warnings, the coast guard said in a statement.

The guard also said the vessel deliberately and dangerously approached a Chinese ship in an unprofessional manner, resulting in a collision.

