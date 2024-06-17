Tensions Rise: Philippine Ship Collides with Chinese Coast Guard in South China Sea

China's coast guard said on Monday a Philippine supply ship illegally intruded into waters adjacent to waters at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea.

The Philippine transport and replenishment ship ignored China's repeated solemn warnings, the coast guard said in a statement.

The guard also said the vessel deliberately and dangerously approached a Chinese ship in an unprofessional manner, resulting in a collision.

