Tensions Rise at Second Thomas Shoal

China has raised fresh concerns regarding a Philippine civilian vessel delivering essential supplies to what it terms an 'illegally grounded' warship at the contentious Second Thomas Shoal.

The statement from China's coast guard urged the Philippines to adhere to previous commitments and work collaboratively with China to address ongoing maritime issues, cautioning against further escalation.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately offer a response to requests for comments on the Chinese statement, highlighting ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

