Tensions Rise at Second Thomas Shoal
China has expressed concerns over a Philippine boat supplying provisions to a grounded ship at the contested Second Thomas Shoal. The coast guard's statement urges the Philippines to uphold agreements and manage the maritime tensions cooperatively. Attempts to obtain comments from the Philippine embassy in Beijing were unsuccessful.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2025 06:57 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 06:57 IST
China has raised fresh concerns regarding a Philippine civilian vessel delivering essential supplies to what it terms an 'illegally grounded' warship at the contentious Second Thomas Shoal.
The statement from China's coast guard urged the Philippines to adhere to previous commitments and work collaboratively with China to address ongoing maritime issues, cautioning against further escalation.
The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately offer a response to requests for comments on the Chinese statement, highlighting ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two nations.
