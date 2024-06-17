Left Menu

Railway Minister Announces Relief for West Bengal Train Accident Victims

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the West Bengal train accident. The accident in Darjeeling district resulted in 15 deaths and left 60 injured. Rescue operations are ongoing with coordinated efforts from multiple agencies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 13:59 IST
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Monday an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the recent train accident in West Bengal's Darjeeling district.

Vaishnaw, who is en route to West Bengal to oversee the ongoing relief operations, also declared a financial aid package of Rs 2.5 lakh for those critically injured and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries. The tragic incident involving a goods train ramming into the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express has claimed at least 15 lives and injured 60 others, according to official reports.

In an earlier post on social media platform X, Vaishnaw stated, "Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF, and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached the site." Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu confirmed that rescue operations are currently underway at the scene.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

