Butterfly Gandhimathi Appoints Swetha Sagar as Chief Business Officer Amid Leadership Transition

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd., a major player in the South Indian kitchen and small domestic appliances market, has announced the appointment of Ms. Swetha Sagar as the new Manager and Chief Business Officer. Her tenure begins on June 15, 2024, subject to shareholder approval. She succeeds Mr. Rangarajan Sriram, who managed Butterfly after its acquisition by Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. in March 2022. Ms. Sagar brings an impressive 19 years of expertise in brand management, strategic planning, and business development, having held leadership roles at companies like Versuni India, Hindustan Coca Cola, and Hutchinson Essar.

Mr. Rangarajan Sriram has been pivotal in integrating and developing Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances under Crompton's umbrella since 2012. Promeet Ghosh, MD & CEO of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., expressed gratitude for Mr. Sriram's leadership and substantial contributions. He also emphasized the company's commitment to sustaining Butterfly's market position and accelerating its growth trajectory under Ms. Sagar's leadership.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. is renowned for its high consumer recall in South India, thanks to its aesthetic and quality products. The brand's portfolio includes Mixer Grinders, Pressure Cookers, Gas Stoves, and Wet Grinders, supported by a state-of-the-art manufacturing setup with robust backward integration capabilities.

