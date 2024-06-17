Kavach System Absent in Fatal Guwahati-Delhi Train Collision

The Kavach anti-collision system was not operational along the Guwahati-Delhi route where a tragic rear-end collision between a goods train and the Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express occurred, according to a top official. The Railway Board Chairperson, Jaya Varma Sinha, indicated that Kavach, an automatic train protection system, is being planned for this route.

Potential human error by the deceased loco pilot of the goods train may have caused the accident. Reports indicate that five people died, though local sources suggest the toll might be as high as fifteen. Approximately fifty passengers were injured and taken to North Bengal Medical College.

Sinha stressed that safety remains the Railways' top priority, citing that the implementation of Kavach is ongoing. The system currently operates on 1,500 km of tracks, with plans to extend it to another 3,000 km by year-end. Enhanced production by suppliers is necessary for faster deployment across the rail network.

