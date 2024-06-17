Jewels by Preeti Sets Sights on Major Expansion with 15 New Retail Stores

Jewels by Preeti, a renowned diamond manufacturer, has announced an ambitious plan to expand its footprint by inaugurating 15 retail stores across prominent Indian cities by the year's end. The company aims to significantly bolster its presence in the offline market while providing last-mile connectivity to cater to the burgeoning demand for chic and timeless diamonds in the Indian market.

In the first phase of its expansive blueprint, Jewels by Preeti will unveil seven stores in major metropolitan areas, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad. 'This is a crucial step to reach a broader audience and offer discerning customers from both the upper and middle classes easier access to premium quality diamond jewelry,' stated Preeti Jain, the Founder.

To support this growth trajectory, the company plans to recruit 300 employees, reinforcing its commitment to delivering superior consumer experiences.

