Tragedy at Sea: 10 Migrants Found Dead Below Deck Off Italy
Rescue workers discovered 10 deceased migrants below the deck of a wooden boat off Italy's Lampedusa island. The German aid group, Resqship, found 51 survivors. A separate search near Calabria saved 12 migrants, with one succumbing to injuries. The Italian coast guard continues to search for missing individuals.
In a harrowing discovery, rescue workers found the bodies of 10 migrants beneath the deck of a waterlogged wooden boat near Italy's Lampedusa island. This tragic find was made by the German humanitarian organization, Resqship, which managed to save 51 people from the perilous vessel.
Resqship's crew aboard the Nadir reported that a total of 61 migrants had been on the boat, with two of the rescued found unconscious and requiring urgent medical attention. Unfortunately, 10 individuals were discovered deceased in the boat's flooded lower deck.
Additionally, a separate rescue mission sparked by a Mayday call off the Calabrian coast led to the retrieval of 12 migrants. The survivors were transported to the Calabrian port of Roccella Jonica for medical care, but sadly, one migrant passed away shortly after rescue. The Italian Coast Guard continues its search efforts for more missing persons, aided by Frontex and other maritime resources.
