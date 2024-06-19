Air India Introduces Premium Economy on Domestic Routes

Air India announced on Wednesday that it will introduce a premium economy class on selected domestic routes starting next month. Currently, Vistara is the only Indian airline offering this travel category on domestic flights.

The Tata Group-owned carrier has reconfigured two new A320neo aircraft to feature three classes, including eight business class seats, 24 premium economy seats, and 132 economy seats, offering passengers a wider choice.

This marks the first time Air India has introduced premium economy cabins on its narrow-body aircraft fleet.

Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director of Air India, stated, ''The introduction of a three-class cabin to Air India's narrow-body fleet and the commencement of interior refits are important steps in the journey of enhancing the flying experience.''

Wilson highlighted that the upgraded narrow-body fleet, which serves domestic and short-haul international routes, complements the enhanced wide-body experience available on the A350 fleet and new B777s, along with all other wide-body planes as they are refitted over the next two years.

The airline plans to extend this three-class configuration to its entire full-service narrow-body fleet within the next year. Existing aircraft will be progressively inducted for refitting, while new aircraft joining the fleet will come equipped with the new Air India experience.

