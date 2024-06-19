Tata Motors Announces Another Price Hike for Commercial Vehicles

Tata Motors has announced a price increase for its commercial vehicles by up to 2% starting July 1, 2024. The move comes as the company seeks to mitigate the impact of rising commodity prices.

The price hike will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, varying by individual model and variant, the company detailed in a statement.

Earlier this year, Tata Motors implemented a similar 2% price increase from April 1, 2024, to counterbalance residual input costs. Tata Motors remains a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses, in India.

