Tata Motors Announces Another Price Hike for Commercial Vehicles

Tata Motors will increase prices for its commercial vehicles by up to 2% starting July 1, 2024, to offset rising commodity costs. This adjustment follows a previous increase in April 2024, aimed at addressing past input costs. The price changes will affect all models and variants within the commercial vehicle range.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 12:49 IST
Tata Motors has announced a price increase for its commercial vehicles by up to 2% starting July 1, 2024. The move comes as the company seeks to mitigate the impact of rising commodity prices.

The price hike will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, varying by individual model and variant, the company detailed in a statement.

Earlier this year, Tata Motors implemented a similar 2% price increase from April 1, 2024, to counterbalance residual input costs. Tata Motors remains a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses, in India.

