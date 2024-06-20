UNDP and Sitra Forge Partnership to Advance Circular Economy Goals Globally

Today, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Sitra, the Finnish Innovation Fund, have solidified a transformative partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaborative effort aims to accelerate progress on the 2030 Agenda and assist countries in catalyzing a just and green transition through circular economy approaches.

The MoU was inaugurated on the sidelines of the 67th Global Environment Facility (GEF) Council Meeting in Washington, D.C. This strengthened collaboration between UNDP and Sitra is designed to respond to country needs by providing integrated policy and programming support. It also facilitates South-South and Triangular Cooperation on circular economy themes.

Marcos Neto, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of UNDP’s Bureau of Policy and Programme Support, highlighted the significance of this partnership: "The partnership with Sitra will further strengthen UNDP’s Circular Economy Offer, which supports countries to address sustainable consumption and production, transition to renewable energy, and protect, restore, and conserve ecosystems to increase resilience and wellbeing of communities worldwide."

Beyond policy support, the partnership aims to raise awareness, mobilize new resources, and expand collaboration with public, private, and civil society partners to advance countries’ circular economy goals. It will draw insights from and contribute to the annual World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF) organized by Sitra and international collaborators. Additionally, it will leverage regional and national UNDP-supported circular economy initiatives to promote the exchange of country experiences and solutions.

Promoting circular economy principles has been central to UNDP's efforts in advancing inclusive and sustainable development. Through its extensive portfolios in Climate, Chemicals and Waste, Nature, and Energy, alongside flagship initiatives like the Climate Promise 2025 and Nature Pledge, UNDP collaborates with over 150 countries to drive transformative change using circular economy strategies.

Atte Jääskeläinen, President of Sitra, emphasized the shared commitment between Sitra and UNDP: "With UNDP, Sitra has a strong global partner who is committed to the same goals our work is built on: creating a fair and sustainable future."

UNDP supports countries in integrating circular economy interventions into their national climate plans, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), to enhance climate ambition and implementation. This effort includes tools such as the “Building Circularity into NDCs – A Practical Toolbox,” co-developed by UNDP, UNEP’s One Planet Network, and UNFCCC secretariat, with contributions from Sitra and other partners.

Looking ahead, the UNDP-Sitra collaboration aims to align with Sitra’s capacity building initiatives, such as the EU Circular Economy Resource Centre recently announced at WCEF2024 by the European Commission. This collaboration will complement UNDP's substantial global programme portfolio valued at USD 5 billion, supporting nearly 150 countries through grants from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and Green Climate Fund (GCF), alongside partnerships with the EU, Denmark, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and other stakeholders.

Sitra, renowned for its pioneering work in advancing circularity, initiated the Finnish national road map to the circular economy in 2016, making Finland the first country globally to do so. Sitra continues to publish influential circular economy studies, playbooks for companies, and guides for countries, while integrating circular economy education across all levels of Finnish education.

The annual World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF), established in 2017 as a collaboration platform by Sitra and Finland, underscores their commitment to fostering global dialogue and action on circular economy principles.