EDII and Infibeam Avenues Ltd partner to revolutionise AI adoption for enterprises, MSMEs, start-ups

Infibeam Avenues Ltd, has embarked on a transformative initiative in collaboration with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad. According to the exchange filing, this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across enterprises, start-ups, and MSMEs, positioning EDII as a pioneer in integrating advanced AI technologies.

EDII, established in 1983 as a national resource institute for entrepreneurship education and innovation, enjoys sponsorship from leading financial institutions such as IDBI Bank Ltd., IFCI Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., the State Bank of India (SBI), and the Government of Gujarat. Under the MoU, Infibeam Avenues Ltd has successfully implemented its THEIA Platform, an advanced video AI Developer Platform, at the EDII campus in Gandhinagar. This deployment equips EDII's students and entrepreneurs with cutting-edge tools to develop AI-driven products using THEIA, enhancing business efficiency and capabilities.

Dr Sunil Shukla, Director General of EDII, emphasized the strategic alignment of this collaboration with EDII's mission to foster innovation and entrepreneurship. "By integrating advanced AI technologies like the THEIA Platform and AI Facility Manager at EDII, it will equip our students, start-ups, and MSMEs with the tools they need to thrive in a digital-first world. This partnership not only enhances the learning experience at EDII but also empowers entrepreneurs to leverage AI for sustainable growth and business excellence. EDII & Infibeam Avenues Ltd will pave the way for a future where AI and digital solutions are integral to entrepreneurial success," commented Dr Shukla.

Infibeam has introduced its AI Facility Manager at EDII, which initially focuses on integrating datasets and visual data from campus CCTVs to monitor entries and exits. This facility management tool is designed to evolve into a comprehensive system covering security management, resource allocation, occupancy monitoring, and more, thereby enhancing operational efficiency across the institute.

Rajesh Kumar, CEO of Phronetic.AI, Infibeam Avenues Ltd's AI business unit, highlighted the significance of AI in campus operations. "Phronetic AI stands unrivalled in empowering organizations to seamlessly integrate the principles of activity-based management into their daily operations, unlocking unprecedented operational efficiencies. The AI Facility Manager is a game-changer for campus management teams, prioritising issues and identifying deviations from standard procedures swiftly, thus driving heightened efficiency," stated Kumar.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd, through this collaboration, aims to provide EDII with comprehensive technological support, including infrastructure and expertise in developing AI solutions tailored to various industry needs. Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of Infibeam Avenues Ltd, underscored the strategic objectives of the collaboration.

"This collaboration aims to inject a dynamic factor into entrepreneurial ventures by integrating AI and tech solutions. In the future, only those entrepreneurs who embrace digitalization and Artificial Intelligence as integral parts of their business operations will thrive and achieve sustainable growth. And this collaboration aims to make them future ready," Mehta affirmed. The MoU outlines specific programs including the Start-up Accelerator Programme, AI Implementation Programme, and MSME Support Programme, designed to nurture innovation and accelerate AI adoption among start-ups and MSMEs.

Infibeam will also implement 'EDII Campus Solutions' encompassing digital monitoring and AI-driven security measures for enhanced operational efficiency. (ANI)

