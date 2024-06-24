Gautam Adani Announces Record Earnings Amidst Historic Challenges

Billionaire Gautam Adani addressed record earnings, robust financial positions, and minimal debt ratios, emphasizing his conglomerate's strength at the annual shareholders' meeting of Adani Enterprises Ltd.

With India steering towards a USD 10 trillion economy by 2032, Adani highlighted his group's poised readiness to seize the forthcoming infrastructure opportunities.

Reflecting on last year's crisis triggered by a critical report from Hindenburg Research, which alleged severe financial malpractices, Adani underscored the Group's resilience in overcoming the attack and achieving historical financial milestones.

