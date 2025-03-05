IHC Capital Holding's Strategic Divestment in Adani Enterprises
IHC Capital Holding has sold 84 lakh shares of Adani Enterprises for Rs 1,832 crore through subsidiaries Green Vitality RSC and Green Energy Investment Holding RSC. The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 2,168.1 apiece. Adani Enterprises shares rose 4.57% to Rs 2,244.85 on the BSE.
Abu Dhabi's IHC Capital Holding has divested a significant stake in Adani Enterprises, selling over 84 lakh shares valued at Rs 1,832 crore. The transaction was executed through its subsidiaries, Green Vitality RSC and Green Energy Investment Holding RSC, with the shares priced at Rs 2,168.1 each.
Adani Enterprises witnessed a 4.57% increase in share price, closing at Rs 2,244.85 on the BSE. Other stocks in the Adani group, including Adani Green Energy, surged over 10%, reflecting an overall market rally.
In other developments, Adani Wilmar acquired GD Foods Manufacturing, and the Competition Commission of India approved Adani Infra's acquisition of a majority stake in PSP Projects Ltd. These strategic moves underscore the conglomerate's ongoing growth trajectory and diversification efforts.
