IHC Capital Holding's Strategic Divestment in Adani Enterprises

Abu Dhabi's IHC Capital Holding has divested a significant stake in Adani Enterprises, selling over 84 lakh shares valued at Rs 1,832 crore. The transaction was executed through its subsidiaries, Green Vitality RSC and Green Energy Investment Holding RSC, with the shares priced at Rs 2,168.1 each.

Adani Enterprises witnessed a 4.57% increase in share price, closing at Rs 2,244.85 on the BSE. Other stocks in the Adani group, including Adani Green Energy, surged over 10%, reflecting an overall market rally.

In other developments, Adani Wilmar acquired GD Foods Manufacturing, and the Competition Commission of India approved Adani Infra's acquisition of a majority stake in PSP Projects Ltd. These strategic moves underscore the conglomerate's ongoing growth trajectory and diversification efforts.

