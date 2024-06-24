Noida International Airport Set to Take off by April 2025 Amid Construction Delays

The Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, is now expected to launch its flight services by April 2025, missing its original September 2024 deadline due to unforeseen construction delays.

Officials initially aimed for a September 2024 inauguration, but recent reports highlighted delays in the greenfield airport's construction, located some 75 km from Delhi.

According to a statement released on Monday, commercial operations are now anticipated to begin by the end of April 2025. The airport authorities affirmed their commitment to working closely with the EPC contractor Tata Projects Limited and other stakeholders to maintain the momentum of construction activities and preparation for operational readiness.

Despite the delays, the airport has signed agreements with multiple airlines for future flight connections. The construction of crucial infrastructures such as the runway, passenger terminal, and control tower is in advanced stages, and key concessions for ground handling and commercial areas have been awarded.

The Noida International Airport is billed as India's largest airport upon completion, a massive public-private partnership spearheaded by the UP government. Spanning over 5,000 hectares and developed in four phases, the first phase will feature one runway and a terminal capable of handling 1.2 crore passengers annually.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)