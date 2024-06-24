Gautam Buddh Nagar DM Addresses Entrepreneurial Challenges in Udyog Bandhu Meet

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, at a pivotal Udyog Bandhu Committee meeting, addressed critical issues such as waterlogging, power outages, and traffic congestion affecting local entrepreneurs in Gautam Buddh Nagar. He urged swift action from officials, highlighting the entrepreneurs' vital contribution to industrial growth.

Verma emphasized the need for departmental heads to regularly engage with entrepreneurial organizations to preempt and promptly address their concerns, thus minimizing issues raised at future Udyog Bandhu meetings. He insisted that entrepreneurs report problems directly to the relevant departments for immediate resolution.

The meeting also covered the importance of forming committees under the PoSH Act to ensure women's safety in the workplace and mandated annual report submissions to prevent harassment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)