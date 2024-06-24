Left Menu

Gautam Buddh Nagar DM Addresses Entrepreneurial Challenges in Udyog Bandhu Meet

In a meeting chaired by District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, the Udyog Bandhu Committee discussed resolving issues faced by local entrepreneurs such as waterlogging and power outages. Verma emphasized the importance of swift action and regular monitoring to ensure the effective implementation of state schemes and workplace safety for women.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-06-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 23:33 IST
District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, at a pivotal Udyog Bandhu Committee meeting, addressed critical issues such as waterlogging, power outages, and traffic congestion affecting local entrepreneurs in Gautam Buddh Nagar. He urged swift action from officials, highlighting the entrepreneurs' vital contribution to industrial growth.

Verma emphasized the need for departmental heads to regularly engage with entrepreneurial organizations to preempt and promptly address their concerns, thus minimizing issues raised at future Udyog Bandhu meetings. He insisted that entrepreneurs report problems directly to the relevant departments for immediate resolution.

The meeting also covered the importance of forming committees under the PoSH Act to ensure women's safety in the workplace and mandated annual report submissions to prevent harassment.

