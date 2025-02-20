Left Menu

JI Threatens Protests Over Power Outages in Haripur

Jamaat-i-Islami has warned of street protests and office blockades if Peshawar Electric Supply Company fails to provide a steady power supply in Haripur, Pakistan. Local businesses suffer due to frequent power cuts. Tahir Atiq Siddiqui also criticized wage violations and government inefficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:43 IST
JI Threatens Protests Over Power Outages in Haripur
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) is gearing up to stage public demonstrations and encircle the offices of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) if the residents of Haripur, Pakistan, continue to endure unreliable power supply. This warning was issued by JI Haripur's emir, Tahir Atiq Siddiqui, while addressing the media on Wednesday.

The announcement followed an event hosted by Siddiqui in honor of the newly-elected body of the Haripur Press Club. Attendees included the district general secretary, Qazi Tanzeelur Rehman. According to Siddiqui, residents have suffered from unannounced two-weekly outages for months, which have severely impacted small businesses.

Siddiqui highlighted that daily wage earners working in welding shops, grinding units, marble factories, tailors' workshops, and other industries face dire economic consequences due to the eight-hour daily power cuts. He accused PESCO of neglectfulness and slammed the provincial government and its policies, particularly criticizing the Minimum Wage Act violations and Haripur Tehsil Municipal Administration's financial crisis under Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025