Electrosteel Jal Sevak Samman 2024 Honours The Water Warriors

BusinessWire India Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 25: Electrosteel Castings Ltd, one of the leading water infrastructure companies and pipeline solutions providers, hosted the second edition of their much-awaited award ceremony, Electrosteel Jal Sevak Samman 2024 which honours individuals and institutions working in the water space.

The glittering award ceremony was held in the august presence of Chief Guest, G Asok Kumar, Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) "Namami-Gange" in the rank of Secretary to the Government of India, Former Additional Secretary & Mission Director, National Water Mission, Government of India who is also known as 'The Rain Man of India' and Guest of Honor, Padmashri Uma Shankar Pandey, popularly known as 'Pani Ke Pehredar' in the villages of Uttar Pradesh for his initiative in groundwater contribution, and Subhaprasanna Bhattacharjee, Renowned Painter from Kolkata along with other eminent dignitaries like industry leaders, environmental advocates, and community members. The winners of Jal Sevak Samman 2024 are Rajendra Khawas & Somnath Darjee, Co-Founders, of Nature & Adventure Study Group and Aloke Sarkar in the Individual Category and Tagore Society for Rural Development and Nature & Adventure Study Group in the Organizational Category, for their remarkable efforts in demonstrating innovative solutions, practical applications and tireless advocacy that significantly impact water sustainability. This year, the winners were shortlisted from over 50 nominations received by the eminent Jury members, Mr. Soumen Mitra, IPS (Retd.), Officer on Special Duty & Director, Training, Government of West Bengal & Former Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Dr. Jayanta Sengupta, Director, Alipore Museum, Kolkata, Prof (Dr) Abhijit Mukherjee, Professor of Geology & Geophysics, Environmental Science & Engineering, IIT Kharagpur, & VM Ralli, Independent Director, Electrosteel Castings Ltd. "As a leading water infrastructure solution provider, our mission extends beyond delivering high-quality products. We are deeply committed to ensuring access to clean water. Today we celebrated the efforts of water conservation heroes who work tirelessly for the cause. Their dedication and innovative solutions are crucial for ensuring a sustainable future, and we are honored to recognize their outstanding contributions. Through Electrosteel Jal Sevak Samman we aim to increase awareness about the importance of water conservation and inspire more people to engage in meaningful water-saving initiatives, thus creating a larger social impact. Together, we can build a world where every drop counts and every community thrives with clean, safe water," said Mr. Sunil Katial, Whole-Time Director & Chief Executive Officer, Electrosteel Castings Ltd. The award ceremony was preceded by an invigorating panel discussion on 'Water Sustainability, Conservation & Climate Change'. Participants included Dr. Rajesh Kumar, IPS, Member Secretary, West Bengal Pollution Control Board, Dr. Kapil Kumar Narula, Executive Director & CEO, CII-Triveni Water Institute, Mr. Subhajit Mukherjee, the 'Green Man', who is credited with driving the mass movement of 'Tree Plantation' in and around Mumbai, Samrat Moulik "The River Cyclist" is an Indian Book Of Record holder cyclist, trekker, rock climber, traveler, and writer and Pankaj Poddar, Chief Marketing Officer at Electrosteel Castings Ltd in the role of Executive Director, The panel discussion was moderated by Digital Marketer, Shubho Sengupta. The fascinating dance recital by Dona Ganguly's Diksha Manjari Dance Troupe set the tone of the Electrosteel Jal Sevak Samman 2024. The evening concluded with a soul-stirring performance by Tabla maestro Pandit Kumar Bose. Awardee Profiles

Individual Category 1st Prize - Aloke Sarkar - Aloke Sarkar, through tireless efforts and grassroots activism, spearheaded the movement and reintegrated the vital water resource of 'Tapan Dighi' and restored the drainage system for the livelihood of people in Dakshin Dinajpur. By mobilizing local communities, petitioning government bodies, and garnering support from renowned figures like Rajendra Prasad, he successfully secured funding and initiated renovation work. His leadership ensured the preservation of indigenous livelihoods and environmental sustainability, benefiting thousands directly and indirectly. 2nd Prize - Rajendra Khawas & Mr Somnath Darjee - Rajendra Khawas and Somnath Darjee, Co-Founders, Nature & Adventure Study Group, have been instrumental in raising awareness about water conservation since 1980. Through their persistent advocacy and educational campaigns, they have reached 45% of North Bengal's population, emphasizing the importance of water preservation and sustainable usage practices. Organizational Category 1st Prize - Tagore Society for Rural Development - Tagore Society for Rural Development (TSRD), founded in 1969 by Jayprakash Narayan and Pannalal Dasgupta, follows Rabindranath Tagore's ethos. Operating across 2801 villages in West Bengal and Jharkhand, TSRD's projects like Rangabelia and Sagar address varied issues. Instrumental in bringing water close to home in Purulia, by planting over 3,50,000 trees. This enabled the rise of the nearby underground water table. Led by Padmashree Tushar Kanjilal, TSRD extends its impact to remote regions like the Sundarbans and border areas, fostering rural development and social welfare. 2nd Prize - Nature & Adventure Study Group - Since its inception on January 19, 1980, in Cooch Behar, the NASH group has been dedicated to raising awareness about water conservation and combatting wastage. Primarily spread awareness about water conservation among the young generation, imparting knowledge about this precious resource in Cooch Behar. Their extensive outreach efforts have reached nearly half of North Bengal's population, championing the cause of water preservation and sustainability for a healthier environment.

