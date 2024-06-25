Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Hosts 'Panorama 2024' for Online Learners

NewsVoir Manipal (Karnataka) [India], June 25: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) organized 'Panorama', a special in-person event for students enrolled in its online degree and certificate programs. Held at the MAHE campus in Manipal, the event saw over 300 students from across the country come together to meet their peers and faculty. Participants included students from various programs such as MBA, MSc Business Analytics, MSc Data Science, PGCP Business Analytics, and PGCP Logistics & Supply Chain Management. The day-long event ran from 9 AM to 5 PM.

This first-of-its-kind event for MAHE's online students aimed to foster personal and professional connections among attendees. The online learners, many of whom are working professionals from different states and cities, engaged in a series of activities designed to encourage interaction and networking. Dr. Manojkumar Nagasampige, Director of the Directorate of Online Education at MAHE, welcomed the students and expressed his gratitude to those who traveled to attend. "This is our first in-person gathering for online students, and I am confident that you will leave the campus with lasting friendships and invaluable connections," he said.

Dr. Narayana Sabhahit, Pro Vice Chancellor of Technology & Science at MAHE, also addressed the students, highlighting the significance of the event in their academic journey. "Panorama represents a major milestone for our online learners, providing a chance to meet peers in person and build valuable networks," he stated. Dr. P Giridhar Kini, Registrar at MAHE, emphasized the benefits of online degrees for working professionals. "Online degrees offer immense opportunities, providing flexibility and quality education. You have made a great decision by choosing MAHE for your online education, and we are thrilled to support you in this journey," he said.

The event also celebrated the top performers from the 1st and 2nd batches of online programs, who were recognized for their outstanding academic achievements. A panel discussion on "Smart Businesses: Revolutionizing Modern Businesses with AI" featured prominent speakers, including Prof. Richa Hinde, Prof. Sudarshan Acharya, Dr. Asha Kamath, Mr. Arun Vatsa, and Prof. Gang Li. The session provided valuable insights into the role of AI in modern businesses. Students had the opportunity to connect with their faculty members, fostering meaningful conversations about their academic and professional journeys. The day concluded with captivating performances by faculty and students, and a guided tour of the MAHE campus.

Attendees expressed their excitement about the event, appreciating the chance to meet their peers and faculty in person. Student Testimonials:

"Meeting my peers and faculty in person was an amazing experience. I feel more connected and motivated." - Student 1, MBA Program "The event was a fantastic opportunity to network and gain new insights. I'm grateful for this experience." - Student 2, MSc Data Science Program

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)