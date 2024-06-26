Left Menu

Maldives Navigates Between India and China Amid Tourism and Economic Challenges

The Maldives is strategically balancing its relations between India and China, following President Muizzu's recent visits to both nations. A senior minister's remarks highlight India's vital role in tourism, while ongoing talks with China focus on trade and economic cooperation despite significant debt concerns.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 26-06-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 19:14 IST
In a bid to balance its strategic interests, the Maldives is meticulously navigating its relations between India and China. A visit by a senior Maldivian minister to China emphasized President Mohamed Muizzu's recent diplomatic engagements with New Delhi, underscoring India's crucial role in bolstering the Maldives' tourism-centric economy.

Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Mohamed Saeed, reiterated the significant relationship with India during an interview at the 15th World Economic Forum in Dalian. "India remains our closest neighbor," Saeed affirmed, highlighting substantial Indian investments, especially in the tourism sector.

Meanwhile, metrics from the Maldivian Ministry of Tourism reveal a notable drop in Indian tourist arrivals, signaling a shift in tourism dynamics. Concurrently, talks with China are being expedited to implement the Free Trade Agreement, despite looming foreign debt concerns. Observers warn Maldives could face a financial crisis akin to Sri Lanka without debt restructuring.

