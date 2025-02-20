Economy's Calm Before the Storm: Labor Market Faces Federal Cuts

The latest figures from the Labor Department indicate a minor rise in unemployment claims, suggesting the U.S. labor market remains resilient. Despite federal layoffs, economists caution that the full effect of President Trump's fiscal policies may yet to be seen.

Although state unemployment claims remain stable, concerns loom over potential job cuts in sectors reliant on federal spending. This is amidst the Trump administration's moves to cut government jobs, sparking fears of a broader economic impact.

The Federal Reserve, eyeing inflation risks from administrative policies, has left interest rates unchanged. As federal belt-tightening continues, implications for job growth and economic stability remain a significant concern for analysts.

