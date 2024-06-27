Left Menu

Boeing Resumes Widebody Deliveries to China Amid Regulatory Review

Boeing is set to resume deliveries of its widebody 777 and 787 jets to China, following a regulatory review. Deliveries were previously halted, impacting Boeing's cash flow and inventory. The 737 MAX deliveries are expected to restart next month, providing a significant boost to the company's operations.

Boeing is resuming widebody jet deliveries to China which were halted in recent weeks due to a Chinese regulatory review, according to a source familiar with the matter. Boeing was not immediately available for comment.

Deliveries of widebody 777 and 787 planes are expected to be delivered in the coming days, the source said. Boeing's 737 MAX are set to resume as early as next month, the source said. The development is a boost to Boeing, which had flagged the delay to investors after Reuters first reported in May that the company's plane deliveries to China had been temporarily halted due to a review by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) of batteries contained in the 25-hour cockpit voice recorder.

The delays, combined with factory disruptions, led Boeing CFO Brian West in May to expect second-quarter cash burn in line with, or "possibly a little worse" than, the $3.9 billion in the first quarter. In a year-end 2023 filing, Boeing said it had about 140 737 MAX 8 aircraft in inventory, including 85 aircraft for customers in China. Boeing delivered 22 aircraft to China in 2024 through the end of April. The Chinese review had impacted Boeing's commercial jet deliveries, which are not expected to increase in the second quarter compared with the first three months of the year.

