Farmers Gain Power Advocates: Haryana's New Policies for Agricultural and Educational Advancements

Starting July 1, farmers in Haryana can apply for increased power loads on their agricultural tubewells, as per a new state mandate. This move, announced by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, seeks to enhance the welfare of farmers across the state.

The Cabinet's recent decisions also include allowing farmers who re-bore their tubewells to receive electricity supply without new conditions. Additionally, the state's 'Appointment of Contractual Faculty Members in Government Medical, Dental, and Nursing Colleges Policy 2023' aims to strengthen healthcare education infrastructure.

Further, the Cabinet approved an increase in the sale limit for non-judicial and court fee stamps, transfer of land for Gurudwara Chilla Sahib, and provided government jobs to sisters of martyrs, highlighting its comprehensive approach to addressing various civic and welfare issues.

