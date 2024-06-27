Tata Steel to Cease Operations at Port Talbot Plant Amid Strike Plans
Tata Steel will shut down its Port Talbot plant in Wales by July 7 due to a scheduled strike. The closure follows plans to cut 2,800 jobs as part of a turnaround strategy, supported by £500 million from the government for lower carbon electric arc furnaces.
Tata Steel will take steps to cease operations at its plant in Port Talbot, Wales, by July 7, earlier than planned, because of a scheduled strike, PA Media reported on Thursday.
Tata did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report, which cited workers who had been told of the plans. Trade union Unite said last week that around 1,500 workers would begin an indefinite strike from July 8 over Tata's plans to close two blast furnaces and cut up to 2,800 jobs.
The closures were announced in January as part of the Indian company's plan to turn around its loss-making UK business by switching to lower carbon electric arc furnaces, a proposal backed by 500 million pounds ($632 million) of government money.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
