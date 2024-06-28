Left Menu

Canada Intervenes to Prevent WestJet Engineers' Strike Ahead of Holiday Weekend

The Canadian federal government intervened to prevent a strike by WestJet Airlines' maintenance engineers. Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan ordered final binding arbitration to avoid flight cancellations before a busy holiday weekend. The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association and WestJet will enter arbitration to resolve disputes over working conditions and salaries.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 04:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 04:41 IST
Canada Intervenes to Prevent WestJet Engineers' Strike Ahead of Holiday Weekend
Canada's federal government intervened on Thursday to prevent a strike by maintenance engineers at WestJet Airlines, the country's second-largest carrier, to avoid more flight cancellations ahead of a busy holiday weekend.

Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said he had ordered the country's industrial relations board to impose final binding arbitration in the dispute between the airline and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association. "The parties still remain far apart today, and tensions have only increased," he said in a statement.

The union said there was no modern precedent for the move, adding it would comply with the order and direct its members to refrain from any unlawful job action. The carrier also confirmed strikes have been avoided and no additional flights would be cancelled. The parties will resolve the outstanding terms of the agreement after entering a final binding arbitration, the airline said.

WestJet said on Wednesday it had begun canceling flights ahead of the strike, which could have started on Friday. Monday is Canada Day, one of the country's most important holidays. WestJet, which is backed by Onex Corp and competes with Air Canada, has been facing demands from employees for better working conditions and higher salaries.

The 681 members of AMFA, which include aircraft maintenance engineers and other technical operation employees, initially served a strike notice on June 18 after 97% voted to reject a tentative agreement reached in May.

