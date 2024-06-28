Unruly Passenger Causes Mid-Flight Commotion

In an alarming incident onboard IndiGo flight 5292 from Varanasi to Mumbai, a woman passenger was booked for alleged abuse and misconduct directed at the cabin crew over a seat-change dispute, according to police sources.

Flight 5292, carrying 175 passengers, took off 29 minutes late. The woman, initially seated in seat 9, requested a seat change but declined the crew's offer to shift to seat 15. Approximately 15 minutes later, she visited the lavatory before launching into abusive rants directed at the crew, as confirmed by a police official on Thursday. Despite the crew's initial efforts to disregard her behavior, the disturbance continued, prompting crew and passengers to lodge formal complaints against her. Identified as an unruly passenger, she was subjected to due procedural action.

Upon landing at Mumbai airport, she was handed over to Sahar police. Based on a crew member's complaint, the woman faced charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Aircraft Rules, officials confirmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)