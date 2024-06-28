Slone Infosystems Secures Rs 7 Cr Order for Centre of Excellence in Robotics, Drone & AI

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28: Slone Infosystems Limited (NSE: SLONE), specialized in providing IT hardware solutions, including sales and rentals of laptops, desktops, servers, and network equipment, along with tailored IT services across India is pleased to announce that the company has secured a significant order valued at Rs 7 Cr. Thiscontract involves the supply of hardware and software, along with installation services, for the establishment of a Centre of Excellence dedicated to Robotics, Drone, and AI technologies.

This purchase order outlines that company will deliver and install the required hardware and software within a 7-day time frame from the date of the order. This project is a substantial step forward in advancing technological education and research in these cutting-edge fields. This achievement underscores company's commitment to delivering high-quality technological solutions and services. The company is enthusiastic about the opportunity to contribute to establishing a Centre of Excellence dedicated to advancing Robotics, Drone, and AI technologies with innovation and excellence.

Looking forward, this achievement strengthens company's reputation and positions it as a reliable partner for future projects. It highlights the company's ability to excel in delivering large-scale orders, ensuring continued growth and success in the competitive IT industry. Commenting on securing the order, Rajesh Khanna - MD & Chairman of Slone Infosystems Limited, mentioned, "We are thrilled to have secured this significant order, which highlights our capabilities in providing comprehensive IT hardware and software solutions. This project, aimed at establishing a Centre of Excellence for Robotics, Drone, and AI technologies, represents a major milestone for Slone Infosystems. It underscores our commitment to advancing technological education and research in these innovative fields.

We are excited about the opportunity to contribute to this pioneering project and look forward to the positive impact it will have on technological innovation and education in India." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)