Third Episode of ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ launched to Combat Infertility Stigma

The Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, has launched the third episode of their groundbreaking TV program, ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation,’ on their social media platforms. The program, conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, aims to raise awareness and create cultural shifts across Africa by featuring African fashion designers, singers, and experts from various domains.

The TV program airs on KTN Home in Kenya every Saturday at 5 pm, with a repeat on Thursday at 6:30 am. It is also broadcasted on prime TV stations in multiple countries, including Botswana (BTV), Burundi (Mashariki TV), Ghana (GHOne & TV3), The Gambia (QTV), Liberia (LNTV), Malawi (Mibawa Limited), Mauritius (Defi Media), Sierra Leone (AYV TV), Uganda (NTV), Zambia (ZNBC TV), and Zimbabwe (ZBC). Upcoming broadcasts are scheduled on GTV in Ghana, NBC in Namibia, and ZTN in Zimbabwe. The program is also available on the social media handles of Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej and Merck Foundation.

The third episode focuses on breaking the infertility stigma, particularly among women in Africa. Dr. Rasha Kelej expressed gratitude for the positive reception and highlighted the importance of the episode as part of the "More Than a Mother" campaign. This initiative empowers infertile women through education, health information, and mindset change, addressing the sensitive issue of infertility and promoting shared responsibility for fertility.

Dr. Kelej emphasized that male infertility is also a critical issue and stressed the need for community understanding and action. She acknowledged the support of African First Ladies, who have partnered with Merck Foundation as ambassadors for the "More Than a Mother" movement.

The Merck Foundation has trained over 3,200 media representatives from more than 35 countries to raise awareness and break the stigma around infertility. Additionally, the foundation has provided over 574 scholarships to doctors from 39 countries to advance women's health by building reproductive and sexual care and fertility care capacity in Africa and beyond.

The third episode featured prominent personalities like Nontando Mposo, Editor-in-Chief of Glamour Magazine, South Africa, and popular singer Blaze from Mozambique. Fashion designers Anuja Bharti from Ghana and Alberto from Mozambique showcased designs with powerful messages against infertility stigma.

Merck Foundation's "Empowering Berna" initiative, part of the "More Than a Mother" movement, helps infertile women establish small businesses, enabling them to become independent and rebuild their lives. This initiative has transformed the lives of many infertile women across several African countries.

In collaboration with African First Ladies, Merck Foundation has also launched a children’s storybook, “More Than a Mother,” to instill values of love and respect from a young age, aiming to eliminate the stigma of infertility. The storybook has been adapted into an animation film. Additionally, the foundation has released numerous songs to raise awareness about infertility stigma.

Merck Foundation annually launches the "More Than a Mother" Awards, inviting the African community in media, fashion, filmmaking, and music, as well as students and emerging talents, to apply. The awards aim to address issues such as breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, women empowerment, ending child marriage, FGM, and GBV. Entries can be submitted to submit@merck-foundation.com.