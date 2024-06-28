Left Menu

Vistara flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai receives bomb threat

A Vistara flight travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai, received a bomb threat on Friday, prompting an extensive security search of the aircraft.

ANI | Updated: 28-06-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 20:05 IST
Vistara flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai receives bomb threat
Vistara Logo (Photo- X/@airvistara). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Vistara flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai received a bomb threat on Friday, after which all passengers were safely disembarked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, the airline said. According to the airline, upon receiving the threat, the airline authorities immediately alerted the police and relevant security agencies.

Following standard protocol, the aircraft was directed to an isolation bay upon its landing at the Mumbai airport. Once the aircraft landed safely, all passengers were evacuated without any reported injuries or harm. The police have registered a case under section 304A/337 IPC in this regard and ordered the investigation of the matter, the airline said.

"We confirm that a security concern has been noted by our staff while onboard Vistara flight UK 552 operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai on 28 June 2024. As per protocol, we immediately alerted the relevant authorities, and the aircraft was taken to the isolation bay after safely landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai where all customers have been disembarked," the Vistara said in a statement. "We are fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks," the statement added.

The coordinated action by the authority and the airline ensured that the threat was managed without causing panic or harm to the passengers. The authorities are now conducting a detailed investigation to trace the origin of the bomb threat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024