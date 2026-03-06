New Driving Advisory for MPs: Security Protocols at Parliament Gates

In a bid to enhance security measures at the Parliament estate, a fresh advisory has been issued to Members of Parliament, urging them to maintain a vehicle speed of 10 kmph.

This precaution aims to prevent the activation of security devices at entry gates, which could result in damage to vehicles and harm to occupants.

The caution follows the post-2001 security overhaul, ensuring the safety and security of Parliament amidst evolving threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)