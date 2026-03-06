New Driving Advisory for MPs: Security Protocols at Parliament Gates
A new advisory has been issued to Members of Parliament, urging them to limit their vehicle speed to 10 kmph to avoid triggering security devices at Parliament's entry gates. Designed for security emergencies, these gadgets can damage vehicles and cause injuries if activated. Enhanced post-2001, the system aims to safeguard Parliament.
In a bid to enhance security measures at the Parliament estate, a fresh advisory has been issued to Members of Parliament, urging them to maintain a vehicle speed of 10 kmph.
This precaution aims to prevent the activation of security devices at entry gates, which could result in damage to vehicles and harm to occupants.
The caution follows the post-2001 security overhaul, ensuring the safety and security of Parliament amidst evolving threats.
