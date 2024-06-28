Left Menu

ITC's FMCG Surge: Consumer Spending Hits ₹32,500 Crore in FY24

ITC reported a 12% increase in consumer spending on its FMCG products, reaching ₹32,500 crore for FY24, with over 25 crore households engaging with its brands. The company has seen steady growth across its diverse FMCG portfolio, despite challenging market conditions and inflationary pressures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 20:08 IST
ITC's FMCG Surge: Consumer Spending Hits ₹32,500 Crore in FY24
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive upswing, ITC has recorded a 12% rise in consumer spending on its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products, touching nearly ₹32,500 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24. This marks a substantial increase from the previous year's ₹29,000 crore, clearly indicating a surge in consumer engagement across India's diverse households.

The company's annual report highlights the expansive reach of its FMCG portfolio, which now spans over 25 crore households. Brands like Aashirvaad, Bingo, and Sunfeast, among others, have significantly contributed to this growth. Despite facing subdued demand in rural areas and enduring inflationary pressures, ITC's FMCG sector has flourished, thanks to strategic innovations and robust distribution networks.

Furthermore, ITC's segment revenue rose by 9.6% to ₹20,966.83 crore in FY24, while segment EBITDA increased by 19.7% to ₹2,338.50 crore. This growth is supported by a strong supply chain, effective cost management, and premiumisation strategies, positioning ITC for continued expansion in the FMCG market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024